Keep It Reel: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

By Marc Woodfork

Guess who’s back? Yes, back again for yet another drunk-filled swash around the ocean. Johnny Depp returns as Capt. Jack Sparrow in the role that has unfortunately defined his career over the last ten years. While the role will never be played better by anyone, it has become tiresome. So much so that I don’t even think he puts any effort into the character. After twelve years and five films, we haven’t seen any depth in the character. In this film, we see the exact same Jack Sparrow as we did in the first film all those years ago. That being said, Johnny Depp delivers once again.

‘Pirates’ is everything you’d expect. Lots of action, great CGI work. It takes about an hour of setup before things really get going, but once they do, the action doesn’t stop. The story is a bit choppy in places and at times you really feel the films long runtime. Going in, no one should expect anything. Don’t expect it to be good, don’t expect it to be bad. No expectations and it will be an enjoyable two and a half hours.

The execs at Disney have said that this would be the last film in the franchise. That remains to be seen. This franchise needs to be and should be left where the characters search for treasure. At the bottom of the sea.