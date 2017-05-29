Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charge

May 29, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, DUI, Tiger Woods

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS) — Golf great Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

A spokesperson for Jupiter Police Department says an officer pulled him over around 3 a.m. Monday morning, according to multiple sources.

Woods was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked at 7 a.m. He was released just before 11 a.m., according to jail records.

The 14-time major winner is likely out for the entire 2017 PGA Tour season after he underwent back surgery in April. It was Woods’ fourth procedure on his troublesome back since 2009.

