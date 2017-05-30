VOTE: Are you taking extra precautions to stay healthy since the outbreak of norovirus?
Company Claims Thieves Stole 30,000 Condoms

May 30, 2017 4:18 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police in Las Vegas are investigating a pair of burglaries at a condom and sex toy warehouse during the holiday weekend.

A representative of Stockholm, Sweden-based LELO Inc. said in a statement Tuesday that thieves were seen on security recordings taking items Friday night and Saturday morning from the warehouse in an industrial park not far from McCarran International Airport.

Officer Laura Meltzer says detectives are following up on the burglary reports.

The company posted YouTube video showing what it says were thieves taking two shipping boxes containing more than 30,000 condoms in the Friday break-in.

In the second incident, police and the company say a vehicle was backed through a loading dock door. Video shows a man throwing two large boxes into it before driving away.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

