Giants’ Buster Posey Leads NL Catcher All-Star Voting

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

With the first update to the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot arriving Tuesday morning on MLB.com, San Francisco Giants fans are grinning from ear-to-ear as their beloved Buster Posey leads the National League Catchers with 559,428 votes.

The three-time World Series champion has made a name for himself early on this season as he holds a .340 batting average with seven home runs and 11 RBIs.

Underneath him is Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras with a near 200,000 vote gap between the two. Contreras has 23 RBIs and five home runs thus far but is hitting a mere .241.

Two @Nationals players lead the way in NL All-Star voting after the first update, @Bharper3407 leads all of MLB with over 900,000 votes pic.twitter.com/gINbnsN60R — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2017

Posey is the only Giants player thus far to be in the top-5 voting per NL position.

He made his very first start in an MLB All-Star game last season but was the only San Francisco player to receive the nod. Teammate Brandon Belt also made the roster as a Final Vote candidate.

Posey is having a terrific career with the Giants since debuting in late 2009, earning the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year Award, 2012 NL MVP Award and the 2016 Gold Glove Award.

Adding to the list are three Silver Slugger Awards, four All-Star game entries, the 2012 NL Batting Champion Award and the 2012 NL Hank Aaron Award, a title given to the top hitter in each league voted by fans.

You can cast your vote to the Esurance MLB All-Star Game here until Thursday, June 29, at 11:59 p.m. You can vote up to five times in any 24-hour period for a maximum of 35 ballots cast.

The first American League voting update will be released on Wednesday.