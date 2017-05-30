WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Natural Homes: Builders Turn To Sustainable Materials

May 30, 2017 11:59 AM By Angela Musallam
Filed Under: homes, Nevada County, Sustainability

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – In the past, we built homes using whatever materials were around, including mud and trees. In Nevada County, what’s old is becoming new again.

Pablo Loayza has been running the Natural Living School in Nevada County for the past four years. He says he wants to teach the world how to build using nature’s creation – one home at a time.

“It was kind of a dream come true really,” said Bill Wrighy.

It was a labor of love Bill never imagined building – certainly not with natural, sustainable materials.

“The building itself is a piece of art,” Bill added.

Oak trees prop the art studio up. The walls are made of cobb, a mix of clay, sand and straw.

Bill and his family started building the studio by hand in 2013. It was the first natural building to get approved in Nevada County.

“You’re not trying to get this 90-degree exact linear thing, it can be a little curbed and that gives it appeal,” said Bill.

The piece of art only came to fruition after Loayza stepped in.

“The first year we got the foundation the framing and roof up,” said Loayza.

Pablo has helped dozens of homeowners build using sustainable materials. He also runs his four-year program in Nevada County, teaching students to build naturally.

So far, about 50 people have graduated from Loayza’s program and have become licensed contractors. Students practice their building skills from May through October. They’ve taken on about ten projects around the county, ranging from small sheds to spacious homes.

“80-percent of our material is from the land or the area,” said Pablo.

The art studio is just months away from being complete. Conventional living slowly on its way out for the Wright’s, who have a new obsession with mother nature.

“You’ve gotta be in a space like this to really appreciate its really different and it is healing,” said Bill.

Loayza says he hopes his graduates will become ambassadors for the school and teach others how to live sustainably through natural building. Although he and his team build with natural materials, they still follow the county’s building code and make sure each structure is prepared for an earthquake.

More from Angela Musallam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch