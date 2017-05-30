VOTE: Are you taking extra precautions to stay healthy since the outbreak of norovirus?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Insane Weekend: The Lo-Down – 5/30

May 30, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, San Francisco Giants, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

woods mugshot Insane Weekend: The Lo Down 5/30

(Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Tiger Wood’s DUI over the weekend, and how it looks like it could have been a bad reaction to medication.  This led to a longer situation of the dangers of being on the road when you’re impaired, and all the tools we have to get home safe.  The guys also talked about the Raiders selling out season tickets at the Coliseum this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

Former 49ers quarterback and Turlock native Colin Kaepernick handing out his old suits.

(Credit: Know Your Rights Campaign)

The guys talked about the story of New York Giants owner, John Mara, saying he wouldn’t sign Colin Kaepernick because of the letters from fans. This led to talks about fans and teams, and if owners could do something that would make you stop rooting for a team.  The guys also went over the Best and Worst from the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 30: Dwayne Johnson poses at the 'Baywatch' Photo Call at Sony Centre on May 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Roxy Bernstein, MLB Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about yesterday’s brawl between the Nationals and Giants yesterday, and talked about the “unwritten rules” of baseball.  The guys finished the show talking about the Rock Movies and the upcoming NBA Finals.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch