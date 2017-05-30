Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Tiger Wood’s DUI over the weekend, and how it looks like it could have been a bad reaction to medication. This led to a longer situation of the dangers of being on the road when you’re impaired, and all the tools we have to get home safe. The guys also talked about the Raiders selling out season tickets at the Coliseum this season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

The guys talked about the story of New York Giants owner, John Mara, saying he wouldn’t sign Colin Kaepernick because of the letters from fans. This led to talks about fans and teams, and if owners could do something that would make you stop rooting for a team. The guys also went over the Best and Worst from the weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Roxy Bernstein, MLB Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about yesterday’s brawl between the Nationals and Giants yesterday, and talked about the “unwritten rules” of baseball. The guys finished the show talking about the Rock Movies and the upcoming NBA Finals. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

