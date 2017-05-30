VOTE: Are you taking extra precautions to stay healthy since the outbreak of norovirus?

Sheriff: Woman Tried To Have Euthanize Dog That Wasn't Hers

May 30, 2017
GRASS VALLEY

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Investigators say a woman went to a vet to euthanize a dog she said was hers, but actually belonged to someone else.

The sheriff’s office got a call from Grass Valley Veterinary Hospital staff saying a woman who had asked that her dog be euthanized wasn’t the dog’s owner.

The police report says the woman told veterinary staff the dog killed her chickens, so she wanted to have it killed in return.

Most of the time, people don’t need to offer proof the animal is theirs. Vet clinics check to see if the pet is microchipped and rely on an owner’s word.

“Usually, you’re taking a client at their word that it’s their animal,” said veterinarian Eric Muehlenbein.

In this case, veterinarians were able to identify the dog wasn’t hers before the procedure.

