Vandenberg AFB To Test Missile Designed To Take Down Incoming Warhead

May 30, 2017 10:15 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Vandenberg Air Force Base in Central California is set to launch a missile Tuesday afternoon designed to shoot down an incoming warhead.

A Ground-based Interceptor, which is scheduled to be launched between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday, is part of a missile defense test, according to the Air Force base.

Vandenberg said the missile will attempt to fly over the Pacific Ocean and intercept some sort of ‘target object’ being launched from the central Pacific Ocean. While the launch can be seen from Los Angeles, enthusiasts likely will not be able to see when the missile and the target collide.

Tuesday’s test is in response to a growing threat from North Korea, which recently launched its third missile test in three weeks.

