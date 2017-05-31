Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the suspension of Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland from Monday's brawl. This led to a longer discussion of the "unwritten rules" of baseball, and how the league can stop these things from happening. The Guys also talked about Albert Pujols coming up on 600 home runs, and how it seems like nobody cares.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Draft, and predict which players will go in the 1 to 5 spot. Next, Reggie Christensen, Sac State Baseball Manager, joins the guys to talk about his team's upcoming matchup against Stanford in the NCAA Regionals that start tomorrow.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Finals, and the need for the Warriors to rebound after last year's loss to the Cavs. The guys ended the show talking about the guy in Pittsburgh that snuck in a Catfish for the Penguins Predators Stanley Cup game, and how he was able to sneak in a catfish to throw on the ice.

