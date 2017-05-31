Is That A Fish In Your Pants: The Lo-Down – 5/31

May 31, 2017
Hour 1

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 08: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim hits a two-run homer in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at Safeco Field on April 8, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Albert Pujols

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the suspension of Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland from Monday’s brawl.  This led to a longer discussion of the “unwritten rules” of baseball, and how the league can stop these things from happening.  The Guys also talked about Albert Pujols coming up on 600 home runs, and how it seems like nobody cares.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins sets up a play against the USC Trojans during a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 76-74.

(Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Draft, and predict which players will go in the 1 to 5 spot.  Next, Reggie Christensen, Sac State Baseball Manager, joins the guys to talk about his team’s upcoming matchup against Stanford in the NCAA Regionals that start tomorrow.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is guarded by Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on January 16, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James (L-R) (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Finals, and the need for the Warriors to rebound after last year’s loss to the Cavs. The guys ended the show talking about the guy in Pittsburgh that snuck in a Catfish for the Penguins Predators Stanley Cup game, and how he was able to sneak in a catfish to throw on the ice.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

