Negotiations Are Heating Up; The Drive – 05/31/17

May 31, 2017 9:30 AM
HOUR 1:

<> at AT&T Park on May 29, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

Dave and Kayte talk Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland being suspended for their incident on Monday night, the latest involving Derek Carr’s contract extension, and the NBA Finals for Morning Brew. Then, more on Hunter Strickland, Bryce Harper, and suspensions in baseball. Finally, more on Derek Carr’s contract situation.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte continue their convorsation on Derek Carr plus some Tiger Woods and NBA Finals talk before Threefer Madness featuring fighting in baseball, the Cavaliers, and the Warriors. Then, an extended segment filled with multiple sports and worldly stories.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sean Salisbury in back on The Drive with Dave and Kayte talking a plethora of sports topics. Then, Oakland A’s infielder and top prospect Chad Pinder joins The Drive to talk about the A’s up and down season and his time in The Show. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sean Salisbury interview here:

Listen to the Chad Pinder interview here:

