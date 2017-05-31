Oakland To Pay Nearly $1 Million To Teen In Police Scandal

May 31, 2017 6:57 AM
Filed Under: Oakland

OAKLAND (AP) – Oakland city officials have approved a proposal to pay nearly $1 million to the teen daughter of a police dispatcher who said she was sexually abused by officers.

The teen, now 19, said Oakland Police officers exploited and victimized her while she worked as an underage prostitute.

Her allegations led to the resignation of former Police Chief Sean Whent last year and caused turmoil in several San Francisco Bay Area police departments.

The teen says she had sex with two dozen police officers, some when she was younger than 18. Most of the officers worked in Oakland.

The council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night on the city attorney’s recommendation to pay $989,000 to settle the teen’s claims.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify victims of sexual crimes.

The teen’s initial claim sought $66 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch