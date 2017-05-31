VIDEO: Chain Reaction Crash On Capital City Freeway

May 31, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Eastbound Capital City Freeway was shut down just before the Marconi curve after a chain reaction crash.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Several cars skidded around the curve, colliding into one another on the slick roads.

People involved in the crash said that cars were just crashing into each other, one right into another. Drivers say the dark curve is “very dangerous.”

It appears at least seven cars were involved in the crash. No one was seriously hurt, authorities say.

The roadway was reopened by 6 a.m., but some debris is still on the road.

