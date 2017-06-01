49ers Sign Cornerback Will Davis To 1-Year Contract

June 1, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, football, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers, Will Davis

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Will Davis to a one-year deal.

The 49ers waived receiver Rashad Ross on Thursday to make room on the roster.

Davis was originally drafted by Miami in the third round in 2013. He played 17 games for the Dolphins before being traded to Baltimore in September 2015. He played five games with the Ravens the past two seasons before being waived in November.

Ross was originally signed by the 49ers to a reserve/future contract in January.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch