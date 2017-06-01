Damien Barling: Lets Get Extreme

WWE presents what may turnout to be one of the more entertaining “B shows” of the year, this Sunday. Extreme Rules, this months Raw brand PPV, is headlined by a Fatal 5 Way featuring Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns to determine Brock Lesnars next opponent. It seems like theres only one potential match fans would not care to see, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Since that is already the rumored main event for Wrestlemania 34, I assume Reigns doesn’t win and we get something else.

Fin? Maybe. That match scares me because of the size difference. Recall what Lesnar did to Cena a few SummerSlams back. What would they do if it was the much smaller Fin Balor?

Rollins? Ok. He puts on a show.

Wyatt? Interesting. Compelling story possibilities.

Samoa Joe? Yes. Absolutely. This please.

The undercard is pretty solid a variety of gimmick matches that include Dean Ambrose and The MIz, who have been telling a great story so far. Alexa Bliss and Bayley, who have not been telling an awesome story, are in a Singapore cane on a pole match. I don’t see this going well. At all. Alexa is awesome. Bayley feels like that may have run its course. However, anything “on a pole” usually sucks.

Extreme Rules also brings to mind some fun moments in the not too distant past.

Remember when Brock Lesnar absolutely beat the crap out of John Cena in Brocks first match back with the company?

Speaking of Brock Lesnar… watching him beat the crap out of people is fun.

Just for fun… Here’s a non Brock Lesnar kicking the crap out of somebody match.

Just back Sunday evening, we’ll have a full review with thoughts and match results from Extreme Rules.