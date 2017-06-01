Girl, 14, Dies After Falling Down Trail Near South Lake Tahoe

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) – A teenager has died after a fall at a popular hiking trail near South Lake Tahoe.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl fell nearly 50 feet off the trail that leads to the water in Emerald Bay.
She fell around noon on Wednesday. An off-duty law enforcement agent reached the girl and performed CPR until other rescue crews arrived.
Rescue crews tried extensively to save her life. She was transported to a nearby hospital, but she later passed away from injuries sustained in the fall.
“It’s such a beautiful spot for people to come you wouldn’t expect such tragedy to happen in such a serene place,” said a local resident.
Authorities are not releasing the girl’s name because she is a juvenile.