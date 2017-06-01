WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Finally, The Finals are Here: The Lo-Down – 6/1

June 1, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, MLB, NBA, Oakland A's, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 25: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors puts pressure on Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 109-108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about tonight’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They broke down the Cavs and Warriors, and predict what will happen tonight. They also talk about how this series could make the Warriors and Cavs one of the best trilogies in Sports History.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on prior to Game One of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 17, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the racist vandalism at Lebron James, and his response at the media day yesterday before the Finals.  The guys also talked some baseball about the A’s loss in Cleveland today, and their upcoming series against the against the Nationals without Brycer Harper for two games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pause on the court during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/ USA Today, joins the guys to talk about tonight’s game with the Warriors and Cavs. The guys previewed tonight’s game and went over some of the “What if’s” of the series, and what a win and loss will mean for the teams. They also talked about what a win or loss will mean for players legacies.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

