Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about tonight’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They broke down the Cavs and Warriors, and predict what will happen tonight. They also talk about how this series could make the Warriors and Cavs one of the best trilogies in Sports History. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the racist vandalism at Lebron James, and his response at the media day yesterday before the Finals. The guys also talked some baseball about the A’s loss in Cleveland today, and their upcoming series against the against the Nationals without Brycer Harper for two games. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/ USA Today, joins the guys to talk about tonight’s game with the Warriors and Cavs. The guys previewed tonight’s game and went over some of the “What if’s” of the series, and what a win and loss will mean for the teams. They also talked about what a win or loss will mean for players legacies. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

