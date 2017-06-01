Hour 1
Kings Center Willie Cauley-Stein joined Doug and Grant in studio in hour one. Listen as Willie speaks about his work out plan over the off season so far, how he came on late last year during the season, plus he gives insight on some of the Kentucky draft hopefuls this year.
Hour 2
In hour two Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger jumped on with the fellas to talk a little about his upcoming basketball camp and how the off season has been going so far. Plus the fellas give their thoughts on the NBA Finals.
Hour 3
The NBA Finals get under way today, hear the fellas speak with listeners about the NBA Finals. Plus Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California join Doug and Grant to speak about the Oakland A’s latest road trip.
Hour 4
The Golf Hour presented by Haggin Oaks Golf Club