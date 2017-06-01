HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte preview the NBA Finals game 1 tonight, the racist vandalism of LeBron James’ house, and obscene gestures by the New York Mets mascot for Morning Brew. Then, more on LeBron’s comments after his LA home was vandalized with racist graffiti. Finally, more on Mr. Met’s middle finger.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte preview game 1 of the NBA Finals before Threefer Madness completely dedicated to the Warriors, Cavs, and the NBA Finals 3-peat. Then, the duo talk about the continued renovation of downtown Sacramento and what it could mean for a potential All-Star game. Finally, some news surrounding De’Aaron Fox and the Kings’ likelihood of drafting him with the 5th pick.
HOUR 3:
Front office insider for The Vertical and former assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets Bobby Marks joins The Drive to talk about the upcoming NBA Draft. Then, Justin Buchholtz, former UFC fighter and current trainer for Sacramento’s Cody Garbrandt joins The Drive to talk about a big fight potentially happening in Sacramento.
