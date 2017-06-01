So It Begins; The Drive – 06/01/17

June 1, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, De'Aaron Fox, Golden State Warriors, LeBron James, Mr. Met, New York Mets, Samsung

HOUR 1:

688482318 So It Begins; The Drive 06/01/17

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte preview the NBA Finals game 1 tonight, the racist vandalism of LeBron James’ house, and obscene gestures by the New York Mets mascot for Morning Brew. Then, more on LeBron’s comments after his LA home was vandalized with racist graffiti. Finally, more on Mr. Met’s middle finger.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

657505678 So It Begins; The Drive 06/01/17

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte preview game 1 of the NBA Finals before Threefer Madness completely dedicated to the Warriors, Cavs, and the NBA Finals 3-peat. Then, the duo talk about the continued renovation of downtown Sacramento and what it could mean for a potential All-Star game. Finally, some news surrounding De’Aaron Fox and the Kings’ likelihood of drafting him with the 5th pick.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

6307055501 So It Begins; The Drive 06/01/17

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Front office insider for The Vertical and former assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets Bobby Marks joins The Drive to talk about the upcoming NBA Draft. Then, Justin Buchholtz, former UFC fighter and current trainer for Sacramento’s Cody Garbrandt joins The Drive to talk about a big fight potentially happening in Sacramento.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Bobby Marks interview here:

Listen to the Justin Buchholtz interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch