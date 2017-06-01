WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Pres. Trump Expected To Announce US Pullout From Climate Accord

June 1, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: climate change, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump and climate change (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump will announce that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord.

That’s according to multiple congressional officials and others briefed by the White House on the decision.

According to those briefed, Trump will argue that the Paris pact is a bad deal for American workers and was poorly negotiated by the Obama administration.

Those briefed by the White House insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the matter ahead of Trump’s announcement Thursday afternoon in the Rose Garden.

