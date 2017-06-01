16-Year-Old Winters Boy Killed, 2 Other Teens Hurt In Crash On I-80

June 1, 2017 10:20 AM
DIXON (CBS13) – A 16-year-old has died and two other teenagers were hurt in a crash along Interstate 80 in Dixon Wednesday night.

The scene was on westbound I-80 near Leisure Town Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Mustang was speeding on the freeway just before 9 p.m. when the driver – a 16-year-old Winters resident – lost control. The car swerved, went off the freeway, crashed into a tree and then flipped over.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Two passengers – another 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both from West Sacramento – were able to get out of the car after the crash, but suffered moderate to major injuries. All three were wearing their seatbelts, CHP says.

Wednesday, the Solano County Coroner’s Office identified the teen killed as Winters resident Juan Aguirre.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.

