After a Blow Out; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/2

June 2, 2017 6:53 PM
Hour 1

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Cavs in game 1 of the Finals. Hear Monte Pool of CSN California break down game 1 and the rest of the series from his point of view. Plus, listeners chime in on the results.

Hour 2

The NBA draft is around the corner and the fellas are all over it, listen as they speak to Sam Vecenie of Sporting News about some of the top prospects entering the league. Plus they take a look at some of the prospects the Kings have brought in for workouts.

Hour 3

Local product and current Nationals broadcaster F.P. Santangelo joined Grant and Doug to break down the upcoming series between the A’s and Nationals, along with his thoughts on the league standings so far.

Hour 4

In hour four of the show the fellas talk everything from MLB, the Yankees vs the Mariners, how the weekend will shape up with the Stanley Cup and NBA playoffs going on plus a little Kings talk.

