Transient Arrested In Murder Of 77-Year-Old Man In Auburn

AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected in the killing of a 77-year-old in Auburn.
The incident happened on Thursday. The Auburn Police Department says officers responded to the 600 block of Mikkelsen Drive to investigate a reported altercation.
At the scene, an elderly man was found to have been assaulted. The man was taken to the hospital but he was soon pronounced dead.
The suspect – 53-year-old Nick Manuel Ricketts – had left before officers arrived, but he was soon arrested along Auburn Ravine Road near Elm Avenue.
Investigators say Ricketts, who is a transient, and the victim knew each other.
Ricketts has been booked at Placer County Jail and is facing a charge of murder. He is being held without bail.