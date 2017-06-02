Transient Arrested In Murder Of 77-Year-Old Man In Auburn

June 2, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: auburn, Homicide, Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected in the killing of a 77-year-old in Auburn.

The incident happened on Thursday. The Auburn Police Department says officers responded to the 600 block of Mikkelsen Drive to investigate a reported altercation.

At the scene, an elderly man was found to have been assaulted. The man was taken to the hospital but he was soon pronounced dead.

Nick Ricketts’ booking photo. (Credit: Auburn Police Department)

The suspect – 53-year-old Nick Manuel Ricketts – had left before officers arrived, but he was soon arrested along Auburn Ravine Road near Elm Avenue.

Investigators say Ricketts, who is a transient, and the victim knew each other.

Ricketts has been booked at Placer County Jail and is facing a charge of murder. He is being held without bail.

