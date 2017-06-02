WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Friends Forever: The Lo-Down – 6/2

June 2, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Mike E. Winfield, NBA, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 01: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors watches his three-point shot in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys break down last night’s Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavs, and give their predictions for the series.  The guys also talked about the pre-show, and somehow got on to the topic of Saved By The Bell.  They also talked about Adam Silver’s thoughts on the future of the NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - SEPTEMBER 06: Mike E. Winfield performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on September 6, 2014 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

(Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

In the second hour of the show Comedian Mike E Winfield joins the show to talk about his upcoming Netflix special that’s being filmed at the Punchline this weekend.  The guys also talked about the rumors of Chris Paul going to the Spurs, and why would either team agree to the trade.  They also talked about Adam Silver’s thoughts on the future of the NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a press conference before NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Adam Silver’s thoughts on getting rid of the one and done rule for the NBA, and how that would change the NBA.  The guys also previewed Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and give their predictions for the game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

