In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys break down last night's Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavs, and give their predictions for the series. The guys also talked about the pre-show, and somehow got on to the topic of Saved By The Bell. They also talked about Adam Silver's thoughts on the future of the NBA.

In the second hour of the show Comedian Mike E Winfield joins the show to talk about his upcoming Netflix special that's being filmed at the Punchline this weekend. The guys also talked about the rumors of Chris Paul going to the Spurs, and why would either team agree to the trade. They also talked about Adam Silver's thoughts on the future of the NBA.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Adam Silver's thoughts on getting rid of the one and done rule for the NBA, and how that would change the NBA. The guys also previewed Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and give their predictions for the game.

