WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Navy: 2 Sailors To Blame For Trash Washing Up On Beaches

June 2, 2017 3:49 AM
Filed Under: discs, Navy, Sailors, Ship, trash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says two Virginia-based sailors threw compacted trash off their ship.

WAVY-TV reports the trash discs had been on the USS Whidbey Island. The landing dock ship is based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach.

The Navy compresses plastic waste into discs for easy storage until ships reach port. The discs were found last month washed up on beaches on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. One resident told WAVY she collected 17 discs in Kill Devil Hills.

The Navy says marking on the discs confirmed they came from the ship. So far 19 discs have been recovered. It’s estimated that up to 60 were thrown overboard.

Throwing trash overboard violates Navy policy and environmental regulations. The Navy says appropriate action will be taken regarding the sailors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch