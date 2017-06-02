WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Pete Carroll Says Kaepernick A Starter, Just Not With Seahawks

June 2, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, football, Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson, Seahawks, Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes Colin Kaepernick can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. It just won’t be in Seattle, for now.

Seattle had Kaepernick in for a meeting last week as it continued to examine options at quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson.

While Seattle has seemed the most logical destination – from its style of offense to the outspokenness of its locker room – Kaepernick won’t be signing with the Seahawks at this time.

“He’s a starter in this league,” Carroll said Friday. “We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Carroll wouldn’t speculate on the reasons why Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract in San Francisco and becoming a free agent.

