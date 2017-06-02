The Greatest Team of All Time; The Drive – 06/02/17

June 2, 2017 9:19 AM
HOUR 1:

691346402 The Greatest Team of All Time; The Drive 06/02/17

Dave and Kayte react to game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Kings waiving Anthony Tolliver, and the contract incentives for Marshawn Lynch. Then, some talk on the ESPN televised spelling bee. Finally, more on the Sacramento Kings releasing forward Anthony Tolliver and what that means for the future of the team.

HOUR 2:

691343880 The Greatest Team of All Time; The Drive 06/02/17

Dave and Kayte talk about some of the best and worst national anthems ever performed before an NBA Finals Game 1 centered Threefer Madness. Then, an extended segment on Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors, and the greatest NBA teams of all time.

HOUR 3:

512578232 The Greatest Team of All Time; The Drive 06/02/17

Dave and Kayte continue their conversation on the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals with USA Today’s Sam Amick. Sacrament Kings head coach Dave Joerger joins The Drive to talk about the latest with the Kings, his off season, and the NBA Finals. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

