VIDEO: De’Aaron Fox Reveals Plan To Workout With Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Sacramento Kings fans received big news that apparently slipped through the cracks as SacTown Royalty recently discovered in a Youtube video that point guard De’Aaron Fox plans to workout with the Kings before the draft.
DraftExpress, a Youtube page that posts highlights of draft interviews and workouts of potential picks, posted this video six days ago.
“I’ll probably be working out for the Lakers, Dallas, Sacramento, New York, Orlando…” Fox said at the 1:40 mark.
The Kings will be keeping an eye on a point guard in the 2017 NBA Draft as both Darren Collison and Ty Lawson will become unrestricted free agents this summer if not resigned.
This could be sign pointing toward a positive direction if Sacramento drafts him as the Wildcats point guard boasted impressive numbers at Kentucky.
Fox averaged 16.7 points per game during the 2016-17 NCAA season. He scored 18 points in a 82-65 over Arkansas to win the SEC Tournament and was crowned SEC Tournament MVP.