WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

WATCH: Russell Wilson Nike Ad Puts Niners On Skates

June 2, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Ad, commercial, Elite, nike, Nike Alpha Menace, Russell Wilson, San Francisco 49ers, Skates

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The latest commercial for Nike is letting the 49ers know who’s boss when he puts on a pair of their newest kicks.

The ad, featuring Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson, was unveiled Friday morning to promote their new Nike Alpha Menace Elite football cleats.

Although it takes a stab at the San Francisco 49ers defense, who allowed the most yards in the NFL last season and were ranked last in total defense, the commercial is done in quite a humorous fashion.

It’s just too bad this rivalry can’t heat back up for the time being.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch