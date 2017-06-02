WATCH: Russell Wilson Nike Ad Puts Niners On Skates

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The latest commercial for Nike is letting the 49ers know who’s boss when he puts on a pair of their newest kicks.
The ad, featuring Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson, was unveiled Friday morning to promote their new Nike Alpha Menace Elite football cleats.
Although it takes a stab at the San Francisco 49ers defense, who allowed the most yards in the NFL last season and were ranked last in total defense, the commercial is done in quite a humorous fashion.
It’s just too bad this rivalry can’t heat back up for the time being.