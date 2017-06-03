Is Black Bart Buried In Historic Marysville Cemetery?

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — It’s a century-old mystery. And it may be solved.

The disappearance of Black Bart, the notorious Wells Fargo stagecoach robber from the 1800s has baffled historians.

Now two historians say they’ve found his burial site in Marysville.

Marysville Cemetery Commissioner Victoria Tudor says she’s seen enough proof and is confident this is Black Bart’s final resting place.

“I mean he was hiding in plain site in Marysville,” Tudor said.

Black Bart, the gentleman Wells Fargo stage coach robber who stole thousands of dollars in the 1870s and 1880s, never fired a bullet, and sometimes left a poem with his victims.

He disappeared after serving a sentence in San Quentin.

A book called, “Black Bart, The Search is Over,” now reveals new evidence, he moved to Marysville, that he worked as a druggist, and that he lived well into his 80s, using an alias the Wells Fargo robber must have enjoyed–Charles Wells.

“Because he was getting a jab, back at Wells Fargo,” Tudor said.

The authors Wiley Joiner and Robert Jernigan, used a key interview, and city records to make the connection, credible enough to lead the Marysville cemetery to place a tombstone with all Black Bart’s aliases in this final resting spot.

There are some calling for more prudence before declaring the findings fact, including Marysville City Councilman Dale Whitmore.

“And we believe that he is Black Bart, but we have to get the evidence, and get it out in public so everybody can look at it,” Whitmore said.

The authors plan on releasing a a companion book that will take people through their research step by step. It is set to be published later this year.