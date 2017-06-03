Full Slate Of Events Will Keep Sacramento Streets Busy This Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’ll be a busy weekend in Sacramento with more than a dozen events scheduled for the city. One of the largest events of the year, Pride, is happening on Saturday.

“To celebrate the things that we have,” said David Heitstuman, the Executive Director of the LGBT Community Center, “but also looking at the reality that not everything is all sunshine and roses for everyone in our community.”

He says the Pride weekend starts with an equality March at 10 a.m. followed by a parade and festival on Capitol Mall.

“All day throughout the festival there will be food trucks, entertainment, activities for the kids, a lot of vendors,” said Heitstuman.

The pride event will coincide with about a dozen other happenings downtown.

“It really shows that our city is booming and it’s growing,” said Sidney Scheideman with Visit Sacramento.

Scheideman is managing the Taste of Sacramento event in Caesar Chavez park on Saturday evening.

“We have over 45 vendors from wineries, breweries, farms, produce,” said Scheideman.

For all events, safety is top priority.

“We work directly with Sacramento Police Department,” David Heitsuman, “they tell us what kind of security numbers we have.”

“People should feel very safe at festivals like this,” said Heitsuman.

The Sacramento Police Department has spent days coming up with specific security plans for each event.

A police spokesperson says the department monitors possible threats with the help of the FBI, while crews on the ground secure each event from the inside out.

“You really have to live with the hope and understanding that the vast majority of the time you’re going to be safe and protected,” said Heitsuman.

Dozens of roads are closed to accommodate the weekend events. More information can be found on the Sacramento police department’s website. http://www.cityofsacramento.org/Public-Works/Resources/Traffic-Alerts