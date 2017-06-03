Japan Warns Nationals In London After Attacks

3:12 a.m.

Japan has issued a travel advisory warning its nationals to avoid places of what it calls potential targets in London, including sightseeing spots, department stores, markets, concert venues and political rallies.

The warning comes amid unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

The Foreign Ministry says Japanese visitors should “pay close attention to the surroundings, and leave quickly if any suspicious signs are seen.”

2:47 a.m.

The London Ambulance Service says more than 20 people have been injured in the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area.

The service says “we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London.” Several other people were treated at the scene for less serious injuries.

It is urging people only to call an ambulance in an emergency as they treat victims of the attack.

2:20 a.m.

The U.S. State Department says that the “United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening.”

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday evening: “The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request.”

She said: “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

The agency’s statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! ”

2:15 a.m.

Australia’s foreign minister describes the incidents at London Bridge and London’s Borough Market as a “shocking situation.”

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says in a statement: “We stand ready to support the British government as it responds to these attacks and our thoughts are with those injured and their families.”

The Australian Government is seeking to determine if any Australians are involved or affected in any way.

2:10 a.m.

The editor of the Sun tweeted that the newspaper has confirmed the blasts heard outside its offices were police-controlled explosions.

The blasts occurred at 1:23 a.m. and 1:25 a.m.

A third explosion was heard a few minutes later near The Shard, an iconic skyscraper close to London Bridge, the Sun reported. Several fire engines were parked outside the building at the time of the blast.

1:55 a.m.

1:50 a.m.

As in Manchester two weeks ago, Londoners were quick to offer assistance to those caught up in the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Phaldip Singh, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and youth activist, tweeted that Sikh Gurdwaras were open to provide food and shelter for those affected by the attacks. Gurdwaras are places of worship that traditionally serve simple meals to anyone, regardless of their religion.

The Royal Oak pub in Southwark opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels inside the area cordoned off by police. At least one minicab company tweeted an offer of free rides for people stranded in the area.

___ 1:40 a.m.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners.”

The mayor issued a statement early Sunday in which he urged the public to remain calm as the situation is still unfolding.

He says that his thoughts are with everyone affected.

“This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night,” Khan said. “I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts.”

1:15 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is arguing in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities respond to reports of a string of attacks.

London authorities are investigating reports that a vehicle has hit pedestrians on London Bridge. Two other incidents also are being reported.

Trump began tweeting about the attacks an hour or so after initial news reports. One tweet read: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Federal courts have blocked Trump’s travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. His administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate it.

Trump also tweeted a pledge of help and support for London.

1:05 a.m.

Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a “terrorist incident.”

Armed officers flooded the busy area of the city after a van struck multiple people on the bridge. Witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man.

Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.

The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

12:55 a.m.

Police say they are working with Royal Naval Lifeboat Institution to evacuate public from the London Bridge incident.

Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby.

The BBC says more than one person has been killed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the incident “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

12:42 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says an incident involving a vehicle and reported stabbings in London “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.”

May says it is a “fast-moving investigation” and her thoughts are with those caught up in the “dreadful events.”

Police say a vehicle reportedly ran down pedestrians on London Bridge, and there were reports of stabbings nearby. They has also responded to an incident in another area of London, Vauxhaul.

The BBC says more than one person has been killed.

12:36 a.m.

Jeremy Corbyn, the head of the Labour Party, said on Twitter: “Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services.”

12:19 a.m.

Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee on Sunday.

A spokesman for May says the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated.

May has not commented yet but in the past she has convened her emergency security Cabinet known as Cobra after major incidents.

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical” after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

12 a.m.

London police say they are responding to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were stabbings at busy Borough Market nearby.

Soon after they responded to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away.

The Metropolitan Police says armed officers have been sent to the scenes and shots were fired. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

The force has tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

11:50 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s spokesman says Trump has been briefed by his national security team and he will be provided with updates.

11:40 p.m.

British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge.

Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge. Police say they’re responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby.

He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

11:30 p.m.

London police are treating injured people on a small street some 500 meters (yards) southwest of London Bridge, where witnesses say pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and police say they are responding to an incident.

Britain’s Press Association news agency says members of the public were told to run away as fast as they could from the area, which is filled with restaurants and pubs.

Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, says he came out of a bar and looked to his left and saw a man lying on the ground. He thought the person had been drinking, but then police vans flew by.

11:25 p.m.

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians.

The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes.

Witnesses have reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.

11:10 p.m.

London’s transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets.

London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates.

Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.

11 p.m.

British police say they are dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge.

Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.