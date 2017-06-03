One Arrested In Tourist’s Death In San Francisco

June 3, 2017 4:30 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the death of an Australian tourist in San Francisco (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Police have made an arrested in the killing of an Australian tourist outside a San Francisco hotel.

Officer Giselle Talkoff, a city police spokeswoman, announced the arrest Saturday.

No further information about the suspect was released.

Authorities said 33-year-old Matthew Bate got into an argument with two men that turned physical around 2 a.m. Friday outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said no weapons were involved in the fight.

Bate lived in Woolner, a suburb of Darwin, Australia. He was an analytical chemist with SGS Australia, which offers a range of testing and certification services to businesses.

____

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing Bate’s family with consular assistance.

