Two Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Southern California

June 4, 2017 6:03 PM
SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say two people have died after a small plane crashed in California.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the crash happened Sunday afternoon in Santa Rosa Valley.

Fire Battalion Chief Barry Parker says firefighters received a report that a small plane had crashed, was on fire and that people were trapped inside.

He says two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Parker said it appeared they were the only occupants of the small plane.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Piper PA-28 aircraft had “crashed under unknown circumstances.”

The crash happened about 7 miles (11.26 kilometers) west of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Kenitzer said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the crash.

