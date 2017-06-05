Teen Arrested, 3 Others Detained After Break-In At Sacramento Elementary School

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say four minors have been detained after a break-in at an elementary school over the weekend.
The Sacramento Police Department says officers responded to Bell Avenue School a little after 5 p.m. Sunday after an alarm at the campus went off.
As officers soon discovered, a library at the school had been broken into. Several thousand dollars worth of electronics had been stolen, police say.
Officers searched the campus and spotted a group of teens. The teens tried to run, police say, but all were soon caught.
One of the teens, 13-year-old, was arrested and is now facing burglary charges. Police say the other three teens, who range in age from 13-14, are not under arrest at this point but could be later as the investigation continues.
All of the stolen property has been recovered, police say. Thanks to quick work by the maintenance department, there were no disruptions at the school.