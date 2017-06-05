Bleacher Report’s Power Rankings Puts A’s, Giants At Lower End

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

This week’s updated Bleacher Report’s MLB Power Rankings saw a drop for both the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants.

The A’s dropped two spots from the previous week and have fallen into 29th of 30. They went 2-5 this past week, losing a four-game series against the Indians and a three-game series against the Nationals.

The Giants took a nosedive from the 19th spot and dropped to no. 27. They went 1-5 last week, suffering a three-game sweep from the Nationals and losing a three-game series to the last place Phillies.

San Francisco’s club even became a highlight in their “Biggest Fallers” section:

“The bigger question now is: What will the Giants do if they can’t turn things around over the next month or so? It’s increasingly less likely that Johnny Cueto will opt out of his contract and leave $84 million over four years on the table if he continues to struggle. And if he’s not actively shopped, who on the roster really looks like a realistic trade chip? Either way, we appear to be fast approaching an organizational crossroads.”

If things don’t change soon for both Bay Area ball clubs they’ll be left in the dust with no postseason entry in sight.