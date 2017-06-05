Father, Son Dead After Small Plane Crash In California

June 5, 2017 3:28 AM
SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say a father and son have died after the small plane they were in crashed in Southern California.

The Ventura County Star reports that the victims, both from Calabasas, were a 57-year-old man and his 15-year-old son. They were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants on the plane.

The Ventura County Fire Department says firefighters received a report Sunday that a small plane had crashed in Santa Rosa Valley.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Piper PA-28 aircraft had “crashed under unknown circumstances.”

The crash happened about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Kenitzer said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the crash.

