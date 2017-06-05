California Firefighter Dies After Falling From Ladder In Training Exercise

June 5, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: firefighters, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles firefighter has died of injuries suffered in a fall from a ladder during a downtown training exercise Saturday.

The Fire Department says 29-year-old Firefighter Kelly Wong died early Monday.

The 2-year veteran is survived by his wife and infant son.

When Wong fell he was treated by fellow firefighters and paramedics and then was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Wong was the top academic performer in his class when he graduated from the LAFD Recruit Academy in August 2015.

Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas says it’s a tragedy to lose a member of the department, especially someone at the beginning of a promising career.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch