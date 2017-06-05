Weird Weather Year Continues As More Rain Expected Later In Week

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you thought these 90-degree days meant that wet weather is finally behind us, get ready for a surprise.
Come later this week, Northern California looks like it’s going to be hit with another wave of rain and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service says Monday through Wednesday will be mainly warm and dry with Central Valley highs in the 90s. However, a cool and wet pattern change is in store come late Wednesday and into Friday.
Precipitation is expected to spread throughout NorCal by Thursday afternoon and temperatures will drop to the 80s.
Forecasters say it will be a relatively wet system for June. Some areas could see the second or third wettest day on record for the date on Thursday, NWS says.
Sacramento could see .22” of precipitation, forecasters say.
Even after the heaviest rain stops Friday morning, thunderstorms could roll through in the afternoon.
Snow levels are expected to be well above pass levels.
In case you’re wondering, the first official day of summer is on June 20.