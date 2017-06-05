Police: Wanted Fugitive Captured At Karaoke Night

June 5, 2017 5:50 PM

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Authorities say a man wanted by New Hampshire authorities for failing to register as a sex offender and named Fugitive of the Week has been arrested after an alert karaoke fan spotted him singing at a Massachusetts pub.

Police say Ron Duby Jr. was a contestant at a karaoke event at the pub in North Chelmsford on Saturday night.

The 43-year-old Duby was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant in Hillsborough County for not appearing in court on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He was named the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive of the Week on May 31.

He was scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court on Monday. He was in custody and couldn’t be reached for comment. It’s unknown if he has a lawyer.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

