Sacramento Firefighter Suspected Of Sexual Battery

June 5, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: firefighter, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A firefighter with the Sacramento Fire Department has been charged with sexual battery.

The alleged incident dates back to April 18. A citizen reportedly filed a misconduct complaint that day against a firefighter/paramedic, the department says.

The firefighter was on-duty at the time of the alleged incident.

After an investigation by the Office of Public Safety and Accountability and the Sacramento Police Department, a misdemeanor charge was filed against the firefighter.

Sacramento Fire says the firefighter, whose name has not been released at this time, has been on paid administrative leave since April 21. He turned himself in Monday morning after learning that a warrant had been made for his arrest, the department says.

“Although the case is ongoing, and all facts are not yet known, the Sacramento Fire Department wants to assure the public that we are fully cooperating with the investigation, and working to bring the matter to a successful conclusion,” Fire Chief Walt White said in a statement about the arrest Monday.

The firefighter was booked at Sacramento County Jail and was later released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch