San Francisco 49ers Sign Elvis Dumervil‏

June 5, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: 49ers, Elvis Dumervil‏, football, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have bolstered their pass rush by signing Elvis Dumervil.

General manager John Lynch announced the move Monday to bring in his former Denver teammate. He said the team “added another stud to harass QBs.”

The 33-year-old Dumervil has 99 career sacks in 10 seasons with the Broncos and Baltimore. He had a career-low three sacks last season for the Ravens when he was limited to eight games because of an Achilles injury. Dumervil was cut in March.

The 49ers have been seeking an outside pass rusher this offseason. Dumervil has recorded 17 sacks in both 2009 and ’14 – more than every current member of the Niners other than linebacker Ahmad Brooks (53 1/2 sacks).

