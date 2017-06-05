What Can They Do?; The Drive – 06/05/17

June 5, 2017
Dave and Kayte talk game 2 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr back on the Warriors bench, and Derek Fisher flipping his car for Morning Brew. Then, a breakdown of the Golden State Warriors win over the Cavaliers in game 2 of the NBA Finals. Finally, a note about the passing of baseball’s Jimmy Piersall plus De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento.

Dave and Kayte recap the events in the UFC over the weekend plus the Champions League final before Threefer Madness featuring the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, and Lonzo Ball. Then, a more in depth breakdown of the NBA Finals and what the Cleveland Cavaliers can do to have a chance.

Dave and Kayte continue their conversation on the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and how this year’s series is eerily similar to last year’s. Then, the duo share an interesting story of why a sports official was fired. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

