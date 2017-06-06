Hour 1
Former world champ and Chicago Bull Will Purdue joined Doug and Grant in hour one and broke down why he thinks this Golden State Warriors team is one of the best he has seen in history. Plus, listen as Will speaks about some of the draft prospects coming into the league this year.
Hour 2
In hour two of the show, former head coach and current CBS Network Basketball Analyst Steve Lappas joined Grant and Doug to talk the upcoming NBA draft. Listen as Steve explains why he loves D’Aaron Fox as the best player in this draft.
Hour 3
The NBA Finals has moved to Cleveland for Game 3 tomorrow. Hear Chris Fedor, the Cavs Beat Reporter for Cleveland.Com joined the fellas to break down what the Cavs need to do to win game 3.
Hour 4
In hour four listen as the fellas talk Phil Mickelson skipping the US Open for his daughters graduation and talk a little MLB.