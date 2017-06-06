Can’t Get a Job; The Drive – 06/06/17

June 6, 2017 9:17 AM
HOUR 1:

kaepernick Cant Get a Job; The Drive 06/06/17Dave and Kayte talk about Colin Kaepernick not getting signed by the Seattle Seahawks, Iman Shumpert potentially starting in game 3 of the NBA Finals, and the Vegas odds on today’s Warriors vs Jordan’s Bulls for Morning Brew. Then, more on Kaepernick unable to get a back-up job in the NFL. Finally, some talk on Robbery Horry’s comments yesterday.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

657505678 Cant Get a Job; The Drive 06/06/17

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about Justin Beiber wearing different sports jerseys before Threefer Madness featuring a rap song with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, casual sports fans like Beiber, and the mix of sports and politics. Then, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee joins The Drive to talk about De’Aaron Fox’s workout in Sacramento with the Kings.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason Jones interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

tj dillashaw Cant Get a Job; The Drive 06/06/17Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck joins The Drive to share his thoughts and insight on the NBA Finals and more around the league. Then, UFC fighter T.J. Dillashaw joins Dave and Kayte for a segment of MMA talk. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Howard Beck interview here:

Listen to the T.J. Dillashaw interview here:

