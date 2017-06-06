VOTE: Do you think James Comey's testimony will be damaging to President Trump? Yes or no?

Man In Gas Mask Robs El Dorado Hills Bank

June 6, 2017 9:12 PM

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on surveillance cameras wearing a gas mask and a reflective vest that robbed a bank on Tuesday.

Investigators say the white male in a white Ford F150 entered the Golden 1 Credit Union in Town Center with a hard hat, sunglasses, gas mask and a reflective vest and a gun. He left shortly thereafter.

Investigators say the same man went to the Bank of America in the La Borgata shopping center, this time entering the bank and brandishing a gun while demanding money from the teller.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch