Lodi Plan Would Turn Old Rail Lines Into Trails

LODI (CBS13) — A bike enthusiast is starting a campaign to turn some former rails into trails.
Lodi resident and attorney Doug Bojack is pushing for the concept of a path running from Lockeford Street to Turner Road in downtown Lodi that would also connect to area wineries.
The rail line currently goes to the former General Mills plant where trains used to make grain drops. Bojack says since that plant shut down A few years ago, the rail lines aren’t used and could be brought back to life in a more useful form.
According to Bojack, the city could “have cyclists, coming downtown shopping, people just enjoying the outside really connecting to all of the Lodi.”
Bojack is hoping to get grants to fund the trail and hopes it can be brought to life in five years. Bojack says he has support from the city and local businesses but has yet to contact Union Pacific which owns the track. He hopes the land could be donated or an easement put in to cut costs.
A website with a map of the possible future project can be found at LodiGreenline.org