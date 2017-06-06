Lynch Decided On Comeback After Raiders Announced Move

June 6, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Marshawn Lynch, NFL, Oakland Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – Marshawn Lynch says he made the decision to come out of retirement as soon as his hometown Raiders announced they were leaving Oakland.

Lynch talked publicly Tuesday for the first time since being acquired by the Raiders in a deal from Seattle in late April. Lynch says it was always a dream to play in Oakland and it became even more important when the Raiders were approved to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Lynch says he wants to give kids in Oakland a chance to cheer for someone who grew up in their neighborhoods as he plays for their local team.

Lynch retired after the 2015 season with Seattle. The Seahawks traded his rights to the Raiders on April 26.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch