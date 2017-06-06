Ryon Healy Homers Twice For 5 RBIs, A’s Beat Blue Jays

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Ryon Healy homered twice to drive in a career-high five runs, single-handedly backing Sean Manaea’s fourth straight winning start as the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Monday night.
Healy hit a three-run homer in the second and a two-run drive in the fourth for his second career multihomer game after previously doing so Saturday against Washington. He has 13 home runs for the year.
Josh Donaldson wasted no time reminding A’s fans what they’re missing, hitting an RBI double in the first inning for Toronto before striking out to end the game.
Manaea (5-3) struck out seven over six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He extended the longest winning streak of his career.
Santiago Casilla, the third A’s reliever, finished for his ninth save in 11 chances.
Justin Smoak hit his 15th home run in the eighth off Liam Hendriks for the Blue Jays, who couldn’t do enough for J.A. Happ (0-4).
