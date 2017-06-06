Southwest Offering Sub-$100 Flights In 72-Hour Sale

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest Airlines is back with their big, 72-hour twice-a-year fare sale.
Deal hunters can snag tickets for under $100 one-way. Some routes are just under $50 one-way.
Of course, the deal is only good on Southwest’s shorter routes. People flying out of Sacramento could book a ticket to Burbank starting at $49, but a one-way ticket to Dallas or Chicago start at just under $130 – still a deal, though.
There are also several restrictions, blackout dates and other minutiae that could put a damper on your travel itinerary. However, there are very real deals out there if you’re willing to work with what’s being given.
These are all the flights from Sacramento International Airport included in the deal:
To Burbank, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $121 or 7,152 points one-way
To Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way
To Denver, CO starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
To Las Vegas, NV starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
To Long Beach, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
To Los Angeles, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
To Ontario/LA, CA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
To Phoenix, AZ starting at $89 or 5,009 points one-way
To Portland, OR starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
To Salt Lake City, UT starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
To Seattle/Tacoma, WA starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way
To Spokane, WA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way
Head to Southwest Airlines’ website for more information.