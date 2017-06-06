Police: Man Suspected To Have Been On Mission To Kill 3 Of His Doctors

June 6, 2017 9:27 AM
PALO ALTO (CBS) — A 58-year-old Visalia man was arrested while he was traveling to the Bay Area to allegedly gun down three doctors who had treated him for an ailment in their homes, authorities said.

Palo Alto police Yue Chen was being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail on three counts of attempted murder and firearm charges.

Yue Chen’s booking photo. (Credit: Palo Alto Police Department)

According to investigators, the Visalia Police Department received a 911 call saying Chen was armed and headed to the Bay Area to kill three of his doctors as a result of becoming upset about his medical condition and medical treatment he had received. Further investigation determined Chen had rented a car and was missing as were his two legally-owned handguns.

The Visalia police contacted multiple police agencies in the Bay Area that had jurisdiction over the work locations of the targeted doctors, as well as other doctors who had treated the suspect. Police also took precautions to identify the home residences of the involved doctors, in case the suspect chose to target them there.

